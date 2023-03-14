Alpine skiing | Superstar Mikaela Shiffrin washed the pioneering woman as her coach: “This feels important”

Mikaela Shiffrin hopes to give other female coaches in alpine skiing a vision to aspire to.

American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrinone of the most successful snowboarders of all time, pulled off a surprise midway through February’s World Championships by ending a seven-year partnership with his personal coach Mike Day with.

Last week, 17-time medalist Shiffrin passed Sweden By Ingemar Stenmark in the number of World Cup victories. Shiffrin now has a record 87 mc wins.

Read more: Mikaela Shiffrin made history, passed Ingemar Stenmark in the number of World Cup victories

On Monday, Shiffrin said that his new coach is Karin Harjo. She is one of the few female coaches at the top level of alpine skiing.

Shiffrin has emphasized that Harjo is one of the most talented coaches he has worked with. Harjo previously worked as an assistant coach for the USA national team for years, but most recently he has been the women’s head coach for the Canadian national team.

According to Shiffrin, there was another reason for washing Harjo besides his professional skills.

“I want to bring more women coaches to the fore. I’ve accomplished a lot, but maybe at this point in my career I can give other female alpine coaches a vision to aspire to,” Shiffrin said. For The New York Times.

Shiffrin noted that she is constantly asked about the legacy of her career and what she still wants to accomplish.

“This decision about the coach was something that got my wheels turning. This feels important,” said Shiffrin, who turned 28 on Monday.

Shiffrin said initially he wasn’t going to give up on Day. Then he heard that Harjo was interested in returning to the USA team.

“It was something I couldn’t pass up.”

Shiffrin’s team includes two other women. Her mother has taken care of her daughter’s affairs and partly also coaching throughout this top career. Another credit woman is Shiffrin’s physical therapist.

Brush is, according to her own accounts, one of the eight women who work as coaches in the World Cup.

Harjo has been a kind of pioneer in his work. In Canada, she has been only the second woman to serve as the head coach of any country’s national team.

In 2016, Harjo became the first woman to mark the women’s slalom course at the World Cup.