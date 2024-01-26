Alpine skiing | Superstar Mikaela Shiffrin fell violently – was rushed to the hospital by helicopter

American alpine star Mikaela Shiffrin was injured in a skydiving competition in Italy.

Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin skied dangerously out on Friday in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The alpine skiing world cup competition was underway.

Shiffrin, who started the slope with number eight, lost his balance in the next turn after a big jump from the hill and flew into the safety nets at high speed.

“A rare mistake for him. Can't be true!” Narrator of Viaplay Jouni Pellinen was taken aback when Shiffrin, known as a surefire performer, bolted out.

The race was suspended after Shiffrin's retirement.

“He started so straight and with such a risk from that top that that one jump surprises Shiffrin. He crashes badly into that safety net. Now, unfortunately, it looks bad for the American superstar,” Pellinen clarified the situation on the broadcast.

Shiffrin quickly got help on the slope and at least injured his leg, which he was unable to put weight on after the fall. He used his canes to help him move and was taken for more detailed examinations by helicopter. The race was stopped for about 20 minutes due to the time out.

A US message later on social media that he was “ok”. He had sent a message to his teammates shortly after the game that they needn't worry.

On the US team's X account, it was reported that Shiffrin had a knock on his left leg, but the knee seems to be fine based on initial tests.

“Thank you everyone for your support,” Shiffrin wrote on her social media accounts.

The race had to be stopped again later for twenty minutes, when Switzerland Corinne Suter trotted out in the same curve. Suter, 29, who won Olympic gold in diving in Beijing 2022, was also unable to put weight on his leg.

The competition was won by Austria Stephanie Venier.

Shiffrin's boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, 31, had a dangerous accident two weeks ago on Saturday during a skydiving competition in Wengen, Switzerland. He crashed at a speed of 145 kilometers per hour and had to be hospitalized in Bern. Kilde's season is over.

Shiffrin said last week that he had hardly slept since Kilde's injury.

Shiffrin, 28, is a two-time Olympic champion and one of the sport's biggest stars.

The competition was Shiffrin's second of the season in the steeplechase. He was most famous in December in St. Moritz. The American has won seven World Cup races this season and 95 in his career, including all sports. Shiffrin has won the overall World Cup competition five times. He leads the World Cup this season as well.