Alpine skiing Superstar Mikaela Shiffrin almost always succeeded – then her father died tragically and the constant grief began: “Everything is turning for the best”

Mikaela Shiffrin interrupted a total of twice in four years before Beijing. In the Olympics, he has already dropped out in two of his bravura races.

Alpine skiing world the biggest stars have been around for about ten years Mikaela Shiffrinan American superclumberer who has since become one of the most successful alpine skiers in history.

Much was also expected of Shiffrin, who turns 27 in March, at his third Olympics in Beijing.

Now there are the first three races behind, and Shiffrin’s best performance – and overall only finish – is ninth of Friday’s super-g.

“A lot of athletes have said that pressure is a privilege, and it’s true – it is indeed a privilege to be in the Olympics in this position where I am expected to have a medal in several competitions,” Shiffrin began at a press conference on Friday. According to The Guardian.

“But it’s a huge disappointment when it doesn’t materialize. While I can look back on my career and say I won earlier, it doesn’t remove the pain or disappointment from these races at all. ”

From Shiffrin was asked at a protracted press conference on Friday how it feels when his races are increasingly talked about as a failure.

“Failure is a scary word, as is disappointment. But I feel like it is like many others. It’s just hard to see that word in the title of the article, ”Shiffrin said.

“However, I’ve also had a lot of times when I haven’t failed, so everything is turning for the best.”

Normally, ninth place in the super-g would not be any achievement for a Shiffrin level athlete, but now getting to the finish line was a relief.

“The slope itself is beautiful, the weather is sunny and the snow is amazing. It was actually perfect that I was able to compete again as soon as possible, ”said Shiffrin, who was also considering ending his Olympic contract.

The grand slalom ended with a rare interruption for Mikaela Shiffrin.

Shiffrinin the surprise of the interruptions comes in part from just how rarely he has dropped out of the races.

According to The Guardian, Shiffrin has been suspended before the Olympics in the World Cup only twice in the last four years. In total, Shiffrin’s 228 World Cup starts 13.

In addition to everything else, Beijing’s interruptions took place in Shiffrin’s strongest competitions, slalom and grand slalom.

Its part It must have been difficult to prepare for Shiffrin’s problems. In November, the star counter suffered from back problems, and in December, he contracted a corona infection.

In addition, grief work is still pending in the wake of the February 2020 accident. His father died in an accident at his home in Colorado at the time.

What happened made Shiffrin consider ending his entire career. The father was often in his daughter’s competition as a photographer. Being on a slope has not been the same since the accident, Shiffrin said NBC Sports.

“It’s a place where I feel the strongest connection to him. It’s hard to feel anywhere else, ”Shiffrin said.

In Beijing for women, the program still has next Tuesday’s downhill and Thursday’s alpine combined.

Shiffrin is a medal candidate in the latter, as he is the reigning world champion in a form of competition combining downhill and slalom. In Pyeongchang, Shiffrin achieved Alpine Combined Olympic Silver.

Mikaela Shiffrin already has four award reindeer for Levi’s slalom. The first of these, this 2013 reindeer, was named Rudolph.

Subscribe to the Olympics free newsletter hs.fi/newsletters

Read all the Olympic stuff at

hs.fi/olympics