Alpine skiing Shiffrin was the foremost on Vlhova's home slopes – Honkanen was left in the opening round

March 6, 2021
Finland’s Riikka Honkanen was 2.71 seconds behind in the second round.

The United States Mikaela Shiffrin won the Women’s Alpine Skiing World Cup sledding in Jasna, Slovakia on Saturday. He was second after the opening round, but was in the second round in Slovakia Petra Vlhova more nimble and took the win with 0.34 seconds better time combined for the two bills.

Switzerland Wendy Holdener was third. He, too, was faster in the second round than Vlhova, who dropped on his home slopes.

Finland Riikka Honkanen did not survive the second round. He was 5.89 seconds behind the fastest Vlhova in the opening round and 2.71 seconds behind the second round.

In Jasna, there will be a big slalom on Sunday.

