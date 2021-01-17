Alpine skiing Seasonal sensation Marta Bassino cried for joy after her fourth victory: “I can’t believe it”

Mikaela Shiffrin collapsed from first place to sixth. Riikka Honkanen stopped in the first round.

Alpine skiing season Italian sensational calculator Marta Bassino continued his good performance on Sunday in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Bassino, 24, was three-tenths away after the opening bill Mikaela from Shiffrin. The American collapsed in the second round to sixth.

Bassino has won four of the five possible slalom races this season.

Olympic Channel website of the International Olympic Committee said Bassino with tears of joy as he recounts the race in an interview with the International Ski Federation FIS.

“This is so amazing! I’m sorry I’m so emotional, but this is like a dream. I can’t believe it, ”Bassino said.

Bassino, who leads the Grand Slalom Cup, has only one World Cup victory from previous seasons, which he dropped in November 2019.

Switzerland Michelle Gisin rose to second place in the race on Sunday and competed on his home slopes Meta Hrovat third.

Finland Riikka Honkanen the race ended like Saturday with an interruption in the opening bill.