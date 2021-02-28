Alpine skiing Samu Torsti was the last to survive the second round and took World Cup points in Bansko

The gap to the top increased to more than four seconds.

Samu Torsti was on Sunday in the 28th Alpine Skiing World Cup men’s slalom in Bansko, Bulgaria. In the grand slalom competition on Saturday, Torsti, who clotted for the opening round, petrified on Sunday and was the last to enter the second round after being 30th after the opening fall.

A week ago, at the World Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, France won two World Cup gold Mathieu Faivre was also number one in Bulgaria. He left Switzerland Marco Odermattin 0.75 seconds away and his countrymen Alexis Pinturaultin 0.81 seconds away. Thursday lost to Faivre by 4.66 seconds.

“I am pleased to be able to pile myself up after Saturday’s disappointment and got a good bill in the first round. In the second round, the rhythm was lost. However, the positive feeling remained over the weekend, ”Torsti summed up in Ski Sport Finland’s press release.