Alpine skiing Samu Torsti lowered his career to the best ranking in the World Championships, his own pair took the championship

Thursday’s good job started already in the morning qualifiers.

Alpine skier Samu Torsti reached the best achievement of his career in doubles staggering when he finished 12th in the World Championships in Cortina D´Ampezzo, Italy.

Thursday was the fourth fastest of its course in the morning, with a total of 16 skiers reaching the final rounds.

French Mathieu Faivre came against Torst in the first final round. On the red track, Torsti dropped a small lead over the Frenchman, but the blue track proved awkward.

Throughout the race, the blue track produced inconvenience for many other than Torst.

To the bad for the skier Torsti did not lose when Faiver finally won World Cup gold. After meeting Thursday, Faive dropped Austria Fabio Gstreinin and Germany Alex Schmidin.

“Yes, I was left with a cavity now,” Torsti said in a Ski Sport Finald press release.

“I was a bit left on the racks at the top, and the blue track clearly slowed down with a couple of holes where I lowered the outer ski, and it escaped a bit. The pace went in there, and there was no longer any division to climb back into the race, ”Torsti said.

Faivre defeated Croatia in the super final Filip Zupcicin and the bronze fell to Switzerland Loic Meillard.

“I really enjoyed it today,” Faivre told AFP news agency.

Faivre was quite a surprise winner when he had won only once in the World Cup before this. He was number one in slalom at the Val d’Isere in 2016.

Italian Marta Bassino won the women’s World Cup gold. Silver went to Austria To Katharina Liensberger and bronze Tessa Worley.

The Alpine Skiing World Championships will continue on Wednesday. Yle’s TV2 will show the competitions at 13.10.