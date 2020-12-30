Alpine skiing Rosa Pohjolainen’s first World Cup abroad fell short – Mikaela Shiffrin fell from the top in the second round

Rosa Pohjolainen and Riikka Honkanen dropped out of the second round in the World Cup slalom in Semmering, Austria. The competition was won by Michelle Gisin of Switzerland.

With algae sliced ​​in the world cup tinted Rosa Pohjolainen competed at World Cup level abroad on Tuesday for the first time.

In the opening round of the slalom competition in Semmering, Austria, Pohjolainen was 43rd after his landing. He dropped to 62, for a total of 71 counters in the first round.

The Nordic was 4.28 seconds behind the tip. Decreased by number 43 Riikka Honkanen was slightly slower than Ostrobothnia in the first round and lost to the fastest in about four and a half seconds.

Opening round the strongest momentum was held by the United States Mikaela Shiffrinwho defeated Switzerland Michelle Gisinin in just 0.02 seconds.

In the second round, Shiffrin failed and fell behind Gisin, who won the race. In the end, the Austrian star was ahead of the third American star Katharina Liensberger, who lost to Gisin in just 0.11 seconds.

In alpine skiing, the men competed in super slalom in Bormio, Italy on Tuesday. The next race will be in Bormio on Wednesday, when the men’s showdown has been postponed from Tuesday.

