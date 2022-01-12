Alpine skiing Rosa Pohjolainen slid the best World Cup ranking of her career in Austria

Petra Vlhová secured the victory in the slalom cup in Schladming.

Alpine skier Rosa Pohjolainen reached the best position of her career in the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday when she was 14th in the slalom race in Schladming, Austria.

The Nordic, 18, lost to the winning US To Mikaela Shiffrin 1.92 seconds.

Pohjolainen’s previous best World Cup ranking was 24th in Kittilä’s Levi slalom in November. He was 14th in Schladming after the first round.

Nordic the road to a good final run in the second round was paved by the run-out of six skiers.

“When the score gets home, it’s a good feeling,” Pohjolainen said in a press release.

In Schladming, Shiffrin finished second with a loss of 0.15 seconds for Slovakia Petra Vlhová, which ensured the victory of the slalom cup. The third was German Lena Dürr (-0.93).

For Shiffrin, the victory in the slalom World Cup was a record-breaking 47th.