Alpine skiing | Rosa Pohjolainen returned after severe disappointments – “The rug was pulled from under our feet again”

Rosa Pohjolainen, 20, is returning to the World Cup slopes in Levi, where the young skier already dazzled in the corona year 2020.

Last the years have served to one of the brightest names in Finnish alpine skiing Rosa Pohjolainen the harsh everyday realism of elite sports in the form of two troublesome injuries.

Pohjolainen, 20, had to miss the entire last season due to a knee injury that came in April 2022, but he is talking about enthusiasm again in the new competition season.

The young Finnish accountant’s career suffered a big setback already in January 2021. Also then, the anterior cruciate ligament snapped.

“Last year’s injury was a really big disappointment. I had just come back (to the Games) from my first injury and had a relatively good season, and then the rug was pulled from under my feet again. But there really wasn’t any other option but to rehabilitate the knee again,” Pohjolainen said at Ski Sport Finland’s media conference in October.

The recovery process was long and arduous.

“In November 2022, I was on the snow for the first time, but of course the first months went very smoothly, I didn’t make a sharp turn. Around January, I was able to calculate the track. A previous knee injury probably made that process a little longer.”

Nordic will start his competition season this weekend in the home slaloms of the World Cup on the familiar Levi slope.

After Levi, the Hyvinkää laskija will also have to pick up speed for the season from the European Cup, but the World Cup scorers are the main goal of the season.

“I want to be sure of my calculation. In terms of results, the biggest goal is of course securing a top 30 place in the World Cup slalom. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

The northerner made a splash in the World Cup for the first time at the age of 17 in 2020, when he beat Levi to 27th place in the slalom. At its best, Pohjolainen finished 14th in the Cup, in Schladming in early 2022.

According to Pohjolainen, the Finnish women’s national team had a Norwegian training season. The alpine skiers tuned up their fitness in several sessions in the Galdhöpiggen scenery and in indoor training in Oslo.

“I think we’ve had a relatively good start to the season, a lot of landings and reps, which has been the most important thing at this point. Of course, the conditions were a bit challenging when there was a little lack of snow, but otherwise it went really well.”

Finnish way Erika Pykäläinen opened the world cup races already the other weekend by finishing 43rd in Sölden’s giant slalom. Pohjolainen also wants to include the giant slalom in his sports program.

“Suurpuikka has taken a hit in recent years, the goal is to raise the level of giant slalom alongside slalom. When I was young, I was better at giant slalom than slalom, but then due to injuries I got into a slalom cycle.”

Nordic graduated from high school last spring, but his studies will continue alongside his alpine career in the future as well.

Hyvinkääläinen started studying economics at Aalto University in the fall, just like the Paralympic champion in alpine skiing Santeri Kiiveri.

“I thought it would be nice to continue my studies, and I just decided to send in the papers. The shopkeeper is quite well-educated, he can study a little whatever he wants. I think it is important to keep studies and school involved in life. There is never any harm in them,” Pohjolainen said.