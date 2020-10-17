Upgrade
Alpine skiing Riikka Honkanen’s grand slalom opening ended in suspension

October 17, 2020
in World
Honkanen dropped out on a steep leg.

Alpine skier Riikka Honkanen suspended his grand slalom opening slope at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Sölden, Austria. Honkanen, who started with number 45, dropped out of the steep section in the middle stages.

“I didn’t really get myself piled up after challenging training days for this race day. The line failed sharply and then it pushed me into it, ”Honkanen said in a Ski Sport Finland press release.

The double win of the first race of the season went to Italy when Marta Bassino won and Federica Brignone was another. Third fell Slovakia Petra Vlhova.

