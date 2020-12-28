Alpine skiing Petra Vlhová leads Semmering’s grand slalom after the opening fall, Riikka Honkanen interrupted

The snow moved the men’s World Cup competition in Bormio.

Slovak Petra Vlhová was the fastest skier in the opening round as the Alpine Skiing World Cup continued on Monday with the women ‘s grand slalom in Semmering, Austria.

Vlhová left Italy Marta Bassinon 22 hundredths of a second. Switzerland Michelle Gisin was the third 35 hundredths slower than Vlhová.

Within a second of Vlhová also fell the United States Mikaela Shiffrin (+0.59) and Sweden Sara Hector (+0.74).

The only Finnish skier in the race Riikka Honkanen execution ended with run-out and interruption.

The second round starts at 2 p.m.

Men had to continue the world cup on Monday in Bormio, Italy, but the super-slalom had to be postponed to Tuesday due to heavy snowfall.

With the transfer of the Super-g, the race day for the downturn scheduled for Tuesday changed to Wednesday. There are no Finnish skiers in Bormio.