Alpine skiing | Odermatt continued his superiority on the cup slope, the Finns interrupted

10.12. 16:19

Swiss Marco Odermatt overwhelmingly dominated the alpine skiing men’s World Cup giant slalom in France. The Olympic champion of the giant slalom took his second victory of the season in Val d’Isere, with a difference of more than two seconds to the others. He was also the best giant slalom skier at the October cup opening in Sölden, Austria.

Odermatti, 25, has had a strong early season, as he has placed in the top three in all six races of the season. In addition to giant slalom, he has competed in steeplechase and super giant slalom.

Italy won the women’s giant slalom in Sestriere Marta Bassino 0.11 seconds ahead of Sweden Sara to Hector.

Samu Torsti and Erika Pykäläinen interrupted their first giant slalom of the World Cup season in the opening round.

Men’s World Cup, Val d’Isere, France:

Giant slalom: 1) Marco Odermatt Switzerland 2.03.62 (1.01.89+1.01.73), 2) Manuel Feller Austria 1.40 seconds behind (1.02.34+1.02.68), 3) Zan Kranjec Slovenia -2.05 ( 1.03.76+1.01.91), 4) Atle Lie McGrath Norway –2.08, 5) Henrik Kristoffersen Norway –2.26, 6) Alexander Schmid Germany –2.31.

Finland’s Samu Torsti stopped in the 1st round.

Women’s World Cup, Sestriere, Italy:

Giant slalom: 1) Marta Bassino Italy 2.28.89 (1.12.37+1.16.52), 2) Sara Hector Sweden 0.11 seconds behind (1.12.80+1.16.20), 3) Petra Vlhova Slovakia –0.40 ( 1.12.30+1.16.99), 4) Federica Brignone Italy –0.66, 5) Tessa Worley France –1.26, 6) Mikaela Shiffrin USA –1.96.

Finland’s Erika Pykäläinen stopped in the 1st round.