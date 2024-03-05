Wednesday, March 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Alpine skiing | Norwegian information: Star scorer Braathen is back – in the colors of Brazil

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
Alpine skiing | Norwegian information: Star scorer Braathen is back – in the colors of Brazil

In October, Braathen announced his retirement.

Norwegian alpine skiing star Lucas Braathen shocked sports circles in October when he announced that he was ending his career at only 23 years old. Now the man is making a quick comeback, but in the colors of Brazil, says the Norwegian TV2.

Braathen, who won the World Cup Slalom Cup last season, announced the decision to stop unexpectedly in Sölden, Austria, two days before the start of the men's World Cup season. Just as surprisingly, TV2 is now telling about the man's plans.

Braathen is scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday. The topic is cooperation with the energy drink giant Red Bull and also other future plans.

TV2's independent sources have said that Braathen wants to get back on the slopes and specifically in the Brazilian national team. Braathen's father is Norwegian and mother Brazilian.

Before quitting, Braathen was in conflict with the Norwegian Ski Association over marketing and image rights.

See also  Japan | A man was sentenced to death for the arson of an anime studio that claimed dozens of victims

“I can happily announce that I will end my career in the same place where I won my first World Cup competition. I feel happy for the first time in at least six months, and I feel free for the first time in many years,” Braathen said in October.

The decision to stop came as a surprise to the Norwegian Ski Association. The association did not want to comment on a possible return and change of national team before Thursday's press conference.

of Brazil leader of the alpine team Pedro Cavazzoni told TV2 that Braathen has not been in contact regarding the exchange of the right of representation. However, according to Cavazzoni, there is no obstacle to Braathen representing Brazil in the future.

The international ski association Fis requires that applications related to the change in the right of representation must be submitted by May 1st for the next season.

#Alpine #skiing #Norwegian #information #Star #scorer #Braathen #colors #Brazil

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Senator Kyrsten Sinema will not run for re-election in Arizona

Senator Kyrsten Sinema will not run for re-election in Arizona

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result