More information leaked out about the alpine skiing accident.

The plunge the Norwegian star who threw a scary look in the World Cup competition in Wengen, Switzerland on Saturday Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was conscious when he was transported to the hospital, says a Norwegian newspaper VG.

Kilde received first aid for quite some time at the competition venue. After that, he was rushed by helicopter to a hospital in Bern.

“I have spoken to a member of the medical staff who has spoken to Aleksander. He is conscious and his head is fine,” stated Viaplay's expert Kjetil Jansrud According to VG's story.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was treated on the slopes.

Competition with televisions In Yleisradio's newsroom, there was a strong reaction to Aamodt Kilde's accident.

“Aaah”, grunted the expert Kalle Palander on live broadcast.

Kilde drifted out of the runway and flew towards the safety net lining the runway. Palander gave a quick assessment of the network.

“[Laskija] stops like a wall. It doesn't flex at all,” Palander said.

He was surprised by Kilde's exit, the reason of which was not known until recently.

“I have never seen a “snitch”. [Kildeltä]. The thigh won't give up.”

Kilden the severity of the injuries was not immediately known. However, the TV pictures showed that he was able to move after his discharge.

Kilde, 31, belongs to the top names in alpine skiing. He has won prestigious competition medals and the overall World Cup competition in his career.

He is also known as the American accountant Mikaela Shiffrin28, on a whim.