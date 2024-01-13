Saturday, January 13, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Alpine skiing | More information about the Norwegian star who had a terrible accident – “He is conscious”

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 13, 2024
in World Europe
0
Alpine skiing | More information about the Norwegian star who had a terrible accident – “He is conscious”

More information leaked out about the alpine skiing accident.

The plunge the Norwegian star who threw a scary look in the World Cup competition in Wengen, Switzerland on Saturday Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was conscious when he was transported to the hospital, says a Norwegian newspaper VG.

Kilde received first aid for quite some time at the competition venue. After that, he was rushed by helicopter to a hospital in Bern.

“I have spoken to a member of the medical staff who has spoken to Aleksander. He is conscious and his head is fine,” stated Viaplay's expert Kjetil Jansrud According to VG's story.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was treated on the slopes. Picture: Marco Bertorello / Magazine photo

Competition with televisions In Yleisradio's newsroom, there was a strong reaction to Aamodt Kilde's accident.

“Aaah”, grunted the expert Kalle Palander on live broadcast.

Kilde drifted out of the runway and flew towards the safety net lining the runway. Palander gave a quick assessment of the network.

See also  'Rutte helped Shell with a hydrogen subsidy of 150 million euros via goat paths'

“[Laskija] stops like a wall. It doesn't flex at all,” Palander said.

He was surprised by Kilde's exit, the reason of which was not known until recently.

“I have never seen a “snitch”. [Kildeltä]. The thigh won't give up.”

Kilden the severity of the injuries was not immediately known. However, the TV pictures showed that he was able to move after his discharge.

Kilde, 31, belongs to the top names in alpine skiing. He has won prestigious competition medals and the overall World Cup competition in his career.

He is also known as the American accountant Mikaela Shiffrin28, on a whim.

#Alpine #skiing #information #Norwegian #star #terrible #accident #conscious

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Thousands protest against Duisburg's AfD New Year's reception

Thousands protest against Duisburg's AfD New Year's reception

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result