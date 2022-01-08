Alpine skiing Marco Odermatt continued strong in the Alpine Cup, Samu Torsti interrupts Adelboden’s grand slalom

Odermatt has won four of the five cup grand slams of the season and has been second once.

Marco Odermattin control of the alpine grand slalom continued when the Swiss, who raced in his native lands, won the Adelboden World Cup grand slalom on Saturday. Odermatt has won four of the five cup grand slams of the season and has been second once.

Odermatt, who clearly led the overall World Cup, was also defeated by Austria Manuel Fellerin 0.48 seconds and French Alexis Pinturaultin 0.54 seconds in the race, which was the last grand slalom before the Beijing Olympics.

Odermatt also became the first Swiss grand slalom winner in Adelboden since 2008.

The only Finnish participant in the competition Samu Torsti did not reach the finish line in the opening round of the race. In addition to Thursday, the opening count was interrupted by 22 other counters out of 62 participants in the race.