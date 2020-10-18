Upgrade
Alpine skiing Lucas Braathen, 20, won the Grand Slam World Cup opening, Samu Torsti was eliminated from the second round

October 18, 2020
in World
Braathen won the race by 0.05 seconds ahead of Marco Odermatt.

Norwegian 20 years old Lucas Braathen was the fastest grand slalom when the world alpine skiing world cup started on Sunday in Sölden, Austria.

Braathen won second place in the race for Switzerland Marco Odermattin In 0.05 seconds. Third, fell to Switzerland Gino Caviezel 0.46 slower than the winner.

Finland Samu Torstin the race was left for one round. Thursday was in 34th place in the opening bill with 0.11 seconds left to advance to the second round.

“The decline was a direct continuation of what has been in the trainings as well. The top and bottom were the kind of counting that it has been in the exercises as well and each sub-area has evolved. Today was seen as doing high-quality everyday work, looking forward to it, ”Torsti said in a Ski Sport Finland press release.

