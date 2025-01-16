Ski racer Lindsey Vonn has suffered an initial setback in her comeback. During the first training session for the World Cup downhill in the Italian Olympic town of Cortina d’Ampezzo, the 40-year-old American fell shortly before the finish with an excellent split time. Vonn then drove down himself, but appeared slightly under the weather and disappeared into the “medical tent” at the foot of the Olimpia delle Tofane. However, she came out of it a short time later, shouted “all good!” and left the finish area. It initially remained unclear whether the twelve-time Tofana record winner (five times downhill, seven times super-G) was seriously injured. In an initial reaction, the US team ruled out possible bone fractures. However, further investigations are still pending.

After a five-and-a-half-year break from competition, Vonn is racing with an artificial right knee joint that was inserted in April. Last weekend she caused a stir at the races in St. Anton, Austria, finishing sixth in the downhill and fourth in the super-G.

The fastest in the first training session for the downhill on Saturday (11 a.m.) was the Italian Federica Brignone. Kira Weidle-Winkelmann came 18th, 1.62 seconds behind.