Erika Pykäläinen dropped to 29th in the World Championships.

Switzerland Lara Gut-Behrami defeated in pre-slalom pre-favorite Mikaela Shiffrinin and took his second championship at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

With a strong second decline, Gut-Behrami defeated Shiffrin narrowly but sufficiently by two hundredths of a second.

Earlier, Gut-Behrami, 29, celebrated the gold of super-grand slalom in Cortina. Only three female skiers in the World Championships have previously reached the corresponding double of the same super and grand slalom championships: Alexandra Meissnitzer 1999, Anja Pärson 2005 and Anna Veith 2015.

Finnish counters Erika Pykäläinen and Riikka Honkanen advanced to the second round from positions 34 and 37. Pykäläinen improved his position to 29 with the second bill, Honkanen’s second decline ended in suspension.