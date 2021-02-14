Alpine skiing Kriechmayr crashed into a double champion in speed sports in Italy, only two other men reached the same

The Austrian also won the super grand slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Championships.

Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr rose to a few by taking the alpine skiing championship in Italy with his two championships in speed sports. On Sunday, he won the men’s downhill sequel to Thursday’s super-grand slalom.

Kriechmayr is the first male alpine skier in 16 years to be able to win both speeds at the World Championships. The United States Bode Miller succeeded in the same in 2005 in Bormio, Italy, and Austria Hermann Maier won the plunge and super-G in 1999 in Vail, USA. In Finland, the Vaili Games are best remembered Kalle Palander sledding championship.

On Sunday, number one, the time of Kriechmayr, which descended the slope of Cortina d’Ampezzo, lasted until the end. The Austrian second championship still went tough for Germany Andreas Sander lost by only one hundredth of a second. I plunge into the World Cup leading Switzerland Beat Feuz dropped to the World Cup bronze 0.18 seconds slower than the champion.