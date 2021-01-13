No Result
Alpine skiing Korona tests the Alpine Skiing World Cup calendar – now it’s Kitzbühel’s turn to raise his hands

January 13, 2021
According to the international ski federation FIS, Kitzbühel’s two World Cup slalom will be competing next weekend in Flachau, Austria.

Coronavirus pandemic is testing the Alpine Skiing World Cup calendar worse once. On Wednesday, the organizers of the Kitzbühel race in Austria announced that they would give up the two men’s slalom races scheduled for next weekend due to the difficult corona situation.

Another of the Kitzbühel cup slalom would have been a race that was originally scheduled to take place next weekend in Wengen, Switzerland. On Monday, it was announced that Wengen withdrew from the race due to a corona pandemic.

Kitzbühel will compete for World Cup points according to the original program in a week and a half, when the program will feature two men’s plunge races and super grand slalom.

.

