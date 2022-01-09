Alpine skiing Johannes Strolz played the opening victory of his career in slalom Adelboden – Oskari Sulkakoski 50th

Strolz had previously reached tenth in the World Cup at its best.

Of Austria Johannes Strolz skied to a surprise victory in the Alpine Skiing Men’s World Cup slalom in Adelboden, Switzerland on Sunday.

The win was the first World Cup career for 29-year-old Strolz, having previously reached tenth in the Cup at best.

Strolz, who was seventh after the opening round, dominated the technically demanding track in the second round, winning his compatriot by 0.17 seconds. Manuel Fellerin. Feller and the Third Austrian, Fabio Gstrein were the fastest in the opening run, and Gstrein’s race ended in a break in the second round.

Finland Oskari Sulkakoski was in the 50s. For Sulkakoski, 21, the race was the third of the season and career in the slalom World Cup. Her debut on December 12 in Val d’Isere, France, brought her 45th place, and two days before Christmas Eve she was 51st in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy.