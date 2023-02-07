Alpine skiing | Jaakko Tapanainen finished 21st in his World Cup alpine debut

Elian Lehto ran off the track in the combined slalom.

Finland Jaakko Tapanainen finished 21st in the men’s alpine combined in Courchevel, France, in his World Cup debut. He lost to France, who won the world championship For Alexis Pinturault more than 12 seconds.

Pinturault led the race after the super giant slalom of the first event. Usual was 35th in super-G.

Finland Elian Lehto finished 27th in the super giant slalom. In the slalom, he fell off the track.

Austria took the World Cup silver Marco Schwarz and bronze of the same country Raphael Haaser.