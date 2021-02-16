There were only three French people left on Tuesday at the end of the morning for the final round of the individual parallel event of the Alpine Skiing Worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo (Italy). Tessa Worley, Coralie Frasse-Sombet and Mathieu Faivre. On a very dissimilar and crumbly course, whether you take the red route or the blue route, some favorites of these worlds were going to experience a painful awakening. The Slovakian Petra Vlhova, victorious in the only women’s parallel of the season, the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami but also the Austrian Marco Schwarz, crowned Monday on the combined took the exit door. A few tenors less, the afternoon promised to be lenient for the French survivors of a brand new exercise individually.

Wooden proof? interlude in a very busy fortnight? Regardless, it was a Frenchman Mathieu Faivre who finally climbed to the top step of the men’s podium while Tessa Worley snatched a well-deserved bronze. The Niçois, licensed at Isola 2000, became the first world champion in history in individual parallel. Mathieu by beating the Croatian Filip Zubcic in the final, thus offers France its 4th medal of its Worlds after Tessa Worley’s bronze in the girls’ race, and the two medals (bronze and silver) from Alexis Pinturault. If we no longer present the Franco-Australian with a long track record as a downhill ski, Matthieu Faivre is a little less known to the general public and yet. At the age of 21, in 2013, after a few promising years in juniors and then in the European Cup (anteroom to the World Cup), he arrived in the French team. He joined the giant slalom group and gradually gained strength. His first top 10, he got it in Alta Badia (Italy) with a 10 e square. This progression led him to be selected for the World Championships in Schladming, where he took a 21 e place in giant slalom. In December 2013, he was very close to his first podium in the giant slalom at Beaver Creek (United States), where he finished fourth. In the 2013-2014 season, he had three other top 10s and competed in the 2014 Olympic Winter Games, where he placed 24th in the giant slalom.

But it was not until 2016, so that finally, he climbed on the second step of a World Cup by finishing in Naeba (Japan) just behind Alexis Pinturault. He repeated this performance a few weeks later during the World Cup finals which took place in Saint-Moritz (Switzerland) on the occasion of a hat-trick for the French team. It ranks 3 e behind the winner Thomas Fanara and Alexis Pinturault. The same year but the following winter, he won the giant slalom in Val d’Isère. First World Cup victory. He finished ahead of the ogre Marcel Hirscher. Since nothing or not much until Tuesday, when he was able to manage this unprecedented event from start to finish to win a gold medal.