Impressive, during the first round of the combined ski world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo (Italy), Alexis Pinturault had almost done the hardest by taking second time in Super-G. The Frenchman was only eight hundredths ahead by the great Canadian surprise James Crawford (bib 32), but ahead of the double world champion Vincent Kriechmayr (3rd) and Matthias Mayer (4th). Marco Schwarz (5th) slalom specialist, was in ambush. Alexis Pinturault, defending champion, had once again risen to the level of the best. Super-G bronze medalist last Thursday, the Frenchman had almost everything to play for gold in the second slalom race of the day. “He’s a nice super-G, I tried to attack, the snow was pretty easy. I took a good bib on the 5th, I was the first to choose. It’s a good run for me, there is still the slalom that will be tight anyway. »Pintu explained at the end of this first round. And it was, since between the gold medal of Marco Schwarz and that of silver of Alexis Pinturault, there was only going to be 4 small hundredths of difference. Alexis Pinturault, who now has 5 world medals after the bronze in giant in 2015 and 2019 and gold in combined in 2019, was nevertheless “frustrated by second place”. But at the heart of an already excellent season – since he leads the World Cup ranking well to two-thirds of the winter and is approaching the Grail of the skier, the big crystal globe, not removed by a Frenchman since Luc Alphand in 1997- he will still have two chances to make up for it since his specialties are rapidly approaching. We expect it in the Giant, but why not also in the slalom. See you at the end of the week: Friday and next Sunday.