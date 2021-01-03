No Result
Alpine skiing Honkanen and Pohjolainen were eliminated in the sledding in Zagreb

January 3, 2021
Riikka Honkanen was faster than the Finns in Sunday’s race. She was out of place for the second round by 0.65 seconds, Rosa Pohjolainen by more than a second.

Finland representation Riikka Honkanen and Rosa Pohjolainen have been eliminated from the second round of the Alpine Skiing World Cup women slalom in Croatia. Honkanen, who started at number 41, was 38th in Zagreb and was eliminated by 0.65 seconds.

Pohjolainen, who slipped to points in Levi in ​​November, reached the worn slope at number 60 and was 42nd. He was left with a good second. For Pohjolainen, the competition was only the second World Cup start abroad.

After the first round at the top of the race is the slalom cup leader in Slovakia Petra Vlhová. The second round starts at 5 p.m.

