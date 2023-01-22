Alpine skiing | Hallberg landed a rare treat in Finland – he won the junior World Cup alpine silver

Hallberg’s medal came from the giant slalom.

Finland got to celebrate a fairly rare sporting success on Sunday, when the 19-year-old Eduard Hallberg took the World Championship silver in the giant slalom at the Junior World Championships in St. Anton, Austria. The medal is Finland’s first in the youth WC alpine skiing since 2018 and the first in the men’s series since 2013.

Hallberg missed the winner, France Alban Elezi from Cannaferina 0.32 seconds. Norway took the bronze Oscar Sandvik (0.43 seconds from the winner).

“I’m feeling very good now, it was nice to get two decent scores. The result was very good. I had a good feeling from the morning and the recent trainings have gone well, so my confidence was fine. In the race, I just let go”, Hallberg was happy in the press release.

The previous Finnish medal from the World Junior Alpine Skiing was Riikka Honkanen giant slalom bronze 2018. Winner of the previous men’s medal Santeri Paloniemi with his 2013 slalom bronze.