No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Alpine skiing Finnish women’s skiers’ day ended rudely: Riikka Honkanen and Erika Pykäläinen interrupted the World Championships in the opening round

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 20, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The race will be led by Katharina Liensberger of Austria after the first round.

With Finnish skiers was a bad day in Italy for the women’s slalom competition at the World Alpine Skiing Championships. Mixed Riikka Honkanen that Erika Pykäläinen the opening round race ended in suspension.

The race will be led by Cortina d’Ampezzo after the first round in Austria Katharina Liensberger. He leads second in Slovakia Petra Vlhova 0.30 seconds. Third is Switzerland Wendy Holdener (-1.24) and fourth, the United States Mikaela Shiffrin.

The second round starts at 2.30pm.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.