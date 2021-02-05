Alpine skiing Finland with a three-person team to the Alpine Skiing World Championships: “We believe you have lunch to succeed”

The Alpine Skiing World Championships will be held in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, from 9 to 21. February.

Riikka Honkanen, Erika Pykäläinen and Samu Torsti form the Finnish team in the Alpine Skiing World Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The World Championships will be held from 9 to 21. February.

“The team is the same with whom we have toured the World Cup during the season and which we believe will be a success in the competitions,” Ski Sport Finland’s alpine skiing sports director Tommi Viirret said in a press release.

“We made our selections based on the results of the season, the fitness curve is hopefully up. For other young athletes, we considered the best option to focus on development processes and, among other things, the World Championships for young people. ”

Samu For Thursday, the World Championships are the fifth of his career. His best World Championship achievement was 21st in the 2015 Deer Valley World Championships.

For Erika Pykäläinen, the World Championships are the second in her career and for Riikka Honkanen the third in her career.