Alpine skiing Filip Zubcic rose to strong victory in the grand slalom, Samu Torst’s race was reduced to one fall

February 27, 2021
Samu Torsti ended up in 40th place.

Croatian Filip Zubcicin a strong second fall brought him victory in the Alpine Skiing World Cup men’s slalom. Zubcic rose from second place in the opening bill in Bansko, Bulgaria.

Recently, in the Cortina d’Ampezzo World Championships, two gold winner France Mathieu Faivre bent second by 0.40 seconds. Austria Stefan Brennsteiner rose to third place behind France in the World Cup overall Alexis Pinturault’n.

Successful in 15th place at the World Championships Samu Torsti did not reach the second round. He was 40th in the race.

The World Cup continues on Sunday with another grand slalom.

