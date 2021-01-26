Alpine skiing Erika Pykäläinen returned to the race slopes, Rosa Pohjolainen’s surgery went well

The race ended in the opening round with an opening round, but Pykäläinen was still happy to return to real action.

From October an alpine skier recovering from an ankle injury Erika Pykäläinen returned to the race slopes on Tuesday as the World Cup grand slalom was counted at Kronplatz, Italy. The race ended in the opening round with an opening round, but Pykäläinen was still happy to return to real action.

“On Monday, there were little feelings in the ankle in the free runs, so it made the race mentally heavier for me. However, the race itself does not become sensations, so I’m really happy and I got the assurance that I’m okay and nilkkakin will last, “said Pykäläinen Ski Sport Finland’s release.

Ski Sport Finland also updated the alpine promise Rosa Pohjolaisen situation. The Nordic season ended with a knee injury a few weeks ago, and the knee has now been operated on.

“Everything went well, the front bandage was repaired and the articulated coils were clean contrary to fear. This is where recovery begins, ”said specialist Sikri Tukiainen.

“The goal is” that in the fall, Rosa would be able to practice fully again.