Alpine skiing Erika Pykäläinen in the 50th Krajnska Gora Grand Slam – victory for Sweden

Sara Hector took second place in the grand slalom of the season.

Erika Pykäläinen dropped to 50th in the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Slovenia in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Access to the second round, the top 30, was 2.15 seconds away.

The race was won by Sweden Sara Hector, for whom the victory was the second in the grand slalom of the season. At the same time, Hector rose to the top of the Grand Slam Cup past the United States Mikaela Shiffrinin. Third in the cup is France Tessa Worley, which was second in Kranjska Gora on Saturday.

Shiffrin leads Slovakia in the overall World Cup Petra Vlhova 135 points. Italian Sofia Goggia is third before Hector.

Pykäläinen, 20, has no points in this season’s World Cup. He has suspended three races and missed the Fourth Opening Round.