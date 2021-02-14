No Result
Alpine skiing Crashing at 120 km / h and bouncing back on skis – the World Cup in Downhill saw a truly tremendous combination of luck and skill

Bhavi Mandalia
February 14, 2021
France’s Maxence Muzaton performed a really confusing trick.

Alpine skiing At the World Championships in Italy, Cortina d’Ampezzo was seen on Sunday as a fair combination of skill and luck, while the French Maxence Muzaton lost his balance in the men’s plunge.

Muzaton lost control of the descent at a rate of about 120 kilometers per hour and crashed into a slope. However, he bounced off the slope and landed back on his skis, was able to turn around and finally overcame the situation in fright.

“One of the luckiest salvation, I have ever seen,” Eurosport commentator will update the situation.

The competition was won by Austria Vincent Kriechmayr.

