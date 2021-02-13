Alpine skiing Corinne Suter, who dropped the fall gold, realized her dream with two skis

Suter already took his second medal at the World Championships.

Climber Corinne Suter in two nights turned the power relations of Swiss alpine skiing stars in favor at the World Championships in Italy. Suter won the women’s downhill on Saturday and left his teammates Lara Gut-Behramin for bronze. In the opening race of the World Cup, calculated on Thursday, in the super slalom, it was Gut-Behram’s winning turn, and Suter was second.

On the 2.7 km long slope of Cortina d’Ampezzo, Suter defeated silver-stricken Germany Kira Weidlen 0.20 seconds. Gut-Behrami lost to the champion by 0.37 seconds.

“This is a dream with two skis,” Suter admired the first World Championship victory of his career. It came on the 2026 Olympic slope.

Host country Italy’s winning stitches declined as the World Cup plunged the cup leader Sofia Goggia injured his knee a couple of weeks ago.