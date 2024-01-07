Alpine skiing | An unknown man on his deathbed wanted to meet Marco Odermatti – a wonderful gesture from the Olympic champion

Alpine skiing star Marco Odermatt agreed to the last request of a man on his deathbed.

Swiss Marco Odermatt26, is an alpine skiing superstar.

A couple of years ago, she fulfilled the wish of a man she had never known by visiting his deathbed. Now Odermatt has told about his experience For Blick magazine.

The man's family had approached Odermatti's manager about the matter. Odermatt had agreed to the meeting and traveled to the meeting with his friend. Odermatt had also prepared a video of his competitions for the meeting.

Odermatt reveals to Blick that the meeting had tested him much more severely than he had previously imagined.

“I couldn't just talk to this man from the couch normally. He was indeed lying on his deathbed attached to countless tubes and pipes. I don't know if I could do something like that again, although I felt that I brought joy to this man and his relatives,” Odermatt said, according to Blick.

Odermatt has won, among other things, Olympic gold, world championships and the overall World Cup twice in his career.