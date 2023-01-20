Alpine skiing | Alpine star flips on one leg, centimeters away from the safety fence: “Near-death experience”

Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was close to a bad crash.

Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is the overall winner of the Alpine Skiing World Cup and a two-time Olympic medalist, and on Friday he showed how to get out of a tight situation with honor.

Kilde has dominated this season’s skydiving competitions, winning four out of six races, and this weekend it’s the legendary Kitzbühel plunge in Austria. In Friday’s competition, Kilde was really close to a bad exit.

He lost his balance in the rest of the course and came into the last jump in a bad position. The air flight headed out of the landing line, and on top of that, Kilde came down with only one leg.

However, he managed to avoid the safety fence that was just centimeters away with one foot and made it to the finish line upright.

“It was a near-death experience. For a second I thought I would fly into the safety net, but my senses were on my side,” Kilde commented to NRK.

For Kilde’s teammate To Henrik Røa was worse, as he broke his leg after falling at the finish line.

Correction at 17:49: Friday’s descent was not a practice, but the first competition descent.