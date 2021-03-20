Saturday, March 20, 2021
Alpine skiing Alexis Pinturault was the winner of the Grand Slam and secured the overall World Cup victory

March 20, 2021
French Alexis Pinturault secured an overall victory in the Alpine Skiing Men’s World Cup when he was counted as the winner of the Grand Slam in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. At the same time, Pinturault also grabbed the victory of the grand slalom cup.

Winning the overall World Cup competition is the Frenchman’s first career.

Croatian Filip Zubčić was a grand slalom second and French Mathieu Faivre third.

After Pinturault, Switzerland is second in both the overall cup and the grand slalom cup Marco Odermatt remained 11th in the competition.

