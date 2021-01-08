Alpine skiing Alexis Pinturault dominated Adelboden’s grand slalom, Samu Torsti interrupted

Second-placed Filip Zubčić missed the lead for more than a second.

French Alexis Pinturault dominated the Alpine Skiing Men’s World Cup grand slalom competition in Adelboden, Switzerland. Pinturault was the fastest in both rounds and grabbed the win with a total time of 2.18.26.

Second come Croatia Filip Zubčić left the tip for 1.04 seconds. Switzerland Marco Odermatt reached third.

With his victory, Pinturault increased his lead in the overall World Cup. He has a size of 575 points, followed by Norway Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is 60 points behind. Aamodt Kilde dropped to fourth in Adelboden.

Finland Samu Torsti started the first round promisingly, but later made mistakes during the landing and stopped.