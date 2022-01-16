Alpine skiing A young Norwegian made the history of alpine skiing with a staggering decline

Norway’s Lucas Braathen rose to victory in a completely hopeless situation.

Norwegian Lucas Braathen made slalom in Switzerland in the men’s world cup impossible.

In Wengen, the 21-year-old Braathen, who had almost left the tail for the second round, rose to 29th place and was able to celebrate the first slalom cup victory of his career.

In the opening round on the 29th, Braathen was left behind by his leading compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen 2.04 seconds. Kristoffersen landed off the track in the second round.

In the first Braathen, who made mistakes in the round, reveled in his second bill in ecstasy. He left the second fastest lap in Italy Fabio Gstreinia 0.97 seconds.

The rise of Braathen between rounds of slalom is the largest in World Cup history.

Switzerland Daniel Yulen the pace was second instead of 0.22 seconds slower than Braathen. The third was Italian Giuliano Razzoli.