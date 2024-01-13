Alpine skiing | A superstar had a scary accident in a skydiving competition – expert Kalle Palander was startled on Yle

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde fell in the skydiving competition.

The plunge In the World Cup competition in Wengen, a scary situation was seen on Saturday, when Norway Aleksander Aamodt Kilde went out looking wild just a little before the finish line.

Yle's newsroom, which showed the competition, reacted strongly to the situation.

“Aaah”, expert Kalle Palander growled live.

Kilde drifted off the runway and flew towards the safety net lining the runway. Palander gave a quick assessment of the network.

“[Laskija] stops like a wall. It doesn't flex at all,” Palander said.

He was surprised by Kilde's exit, the reason of which was not known until recently.

“I've never seen “sneaking” before [Kildeltä]. The thigh won't give up.”

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde landed wildly in Wengen's skydiving competition on Saturday.

The severity of Kilde's injuries was not immediately known. However, the TV pictures showed that he was able to move after his discharge.

VG, Kilde was transported from the accident site on a stretcher to a medical helicopter. Yle also confirmed that Kilde has been flown to the hospital.

Kilde, 31, belongs to the top names in alpine skiing. In his career, he has won two medals in both the World Cup and Olympic Games.

The Norwegian has reached the podium six times in this season's World Cup competitions.

On the civilian side, he has also received attention as an alpine star Mikaela Shiffrin as a boyfriend.