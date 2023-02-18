Alpine skiing | A huge surprise in the Women’s World Cup slalom – Kalle Palander found a benchmark in herself

Canada’s Laurence St-Germain took the World Championship gold right in front of the sport’s superstar Mikaela Shiffrin.

Mightily alpine skiing expert Kalle Palander had to find a point of comparison for himself in surprise, when Canada’s Laurence St-Germain pulled off a huge surprise by winning the slalom world championship in Meribel, France on Saturday.

“It would be a bit like the bang I had back in the day. That would be tough,” Palander laughed on Yle’s live broadcast, when the sport’s mighty man Mikaela Shiffrin lost the lead he had gained in the first round during his own count.

“It’s not real, it’s not real! Oh-oh-oh-oh! Absolutely incomprehensible, huh-huh”, Palander marveled when St-Germain’s victory was assured, and the American superstar Shiffrin had finished second.

Palander won the slalom World Cup gold in 1999 in Vail, USA. It was a super surprise then, and St-Germain’s trick now went in the same league.

St-Germain’s status as a challenger was told by the fact that he counted outside the so-called hot group at number 18.

After the first lap, she was in third, 0.61 seconds behind Shiffrin.

“This is unbelievable. Before the second count I was nervous and kind of nauseous. I made a small mistake, but then I told myself to count down, count down. It seemed to work,” St-Germain said in an international TV interview.

The World Cup in the slalom, the 28-year-old St-Germain has reached sixth at his best. It happened in Finland at Levi in ​​November 2020. He has also been successful at Levi at other times, as he also has 8th and 9th places there.

At last winter’s Olympics in China, St-Germain finished 17th in the slalom and in 2018 in South Korea 15th.

In the World Championships, he had previously reached sixth and 17th.

St-Germain specializes in slalom, as the statistics of the International Skiing Federation show no results for him in top-level competitions in other sports.

Shiffrin was aiming for the fifth slalom World Cup gold of his career, but his catch from these Games was the gold in the giant slalom and the silver medals in super-g and slalom.

Finland Erika Pykäläinen fell off the track in the first round in the World Cup slalom.

Read more: Mikaela Shiffrin, who fired her coach in the middle of the Games, finally won World Cup gold in the giant slalom

Read more: Superstar Mikaela Shiffrin broke up with her longtime coach in the middle of the World Cup