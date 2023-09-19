Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

The end of the Kasberg ski area in Upper Austria initially seemed sealed. But now a final rescue attempt could prevent closure.

Grünau – After the surprising end of the Kasberg ski area in Upper Austria was announced in July, there is now new reason for hope for winter sports fans: a lease agreement for the coming season could save the ski area from final closure. But this entails new financial risks.

Kasberg ski area on the brink of closure: After “shocking news” there is new reason for hope

According to information from Krone newspaper The affected region in Austria got together and made an offer to lease the “operational operations of the Kasberg ski company including machines, cable car and drag lift system including snowmaking system for the 2023/2024 winter season”. A final signature is still pending. The contract is currently with the responsible lawyer Klaus Schiller in Schwanenstadt. According to the law, he must first announce the lease offer in the judicial edict file. In Austria, this includes, among other things, all announcements from the insolvency proceedings in which the ski area is currently located.

After the supposed end, there is still hope for the Kasberg ski area. © Spitzi Photo / IMAGO

Those interested in the Kasberg ski area can register until September 21st, as the Kronen-Zeitung further reports. The amount to be expected for a lease is not publicly known. “The creditors’ committee has very precise guidelines. “Something is coming together,” the newspaper quoted Klaus Schiller as saying. One advantage: Anyone who leases the area does not have to pay additionally for the snow cannons and other snow equipment, as these are “essential” for the operation.

Kasberg ski area in Upper Austria – lease agreement involves risks

The possible lease agreement offers new hope for the ski area, the apparent closure of which may initially have come as a surprise, and not just to many winter sports fans. Grünau Mayor Klaus Kramersberger spoke to the Radio ORF Upper Austria At that time there was even “shock news” about the impending closure. The future of local employees and catering businesses also hangs in the balance.

Previously, attempts had been made for months to save the Kasberg ski area in Upper Austria from financial collapse – but without success. In the last year of operation, the loss amounted to 1.3 million euros, but state politicians did not want to subsidize the amount in full. The State Audit Office then declared the area “not viable” without further tax money. The new tenants also have to independently bear the risk of financial loss in the coming 2023/2024 season. (nz)