It is no mystery that Andretti for months he has been looking for the solution to be able to land in F1 riding what at the moment is a real mania that has broken out in the United States towards the Circus. At first, the US entrepreneur had targeted Sauber by taking over its ownership, a plan that did not go through. Now Andretti has prepared a proposal presented to the FIA ​​which according to Mario Andretti “has all the requisites” to be accepted, thus obtaining the license to race in F1, bringing the starting grid back from 20 to 22 cars, but there is no lack of resistance from those who he struggled to defend his place on the grid in a period that was far more difficult economically than the bright future that seems to await in the Circus.

Even in the face of the payment of the registration fee of 200 million dollars to compensate for the extra slice to be recognized to Andretti in the division of revenues, the will of various teams to ‘make a wall’ against Andretti remains firm. The one who is ready to support the American is Alpine, because he would finally get what Renault has been missing for years, that is a satellite team in which the Academy drivers can grow (Oscar Piastri is objectively a problem to be solved at Alpine since the permanence by Fernando Alonso would not give space to the Australian driver in 2023 within the transalpine team).

The scheme Haas-Ferrari however, it is not repeatable for the Alpine-Andretti combination. As Gunther Steiner reiterated, in fact, in 2015 (the year in which Haas laid the foundations for the debut in 2016) the regulation was very different from the current one: “Back then, the use of the wind tunnel was unlimited and there was no budget cap to deal with – declared the number one of the Haas wall as reported by the newspaper Auto Motor und Sport – now, however, a new team would have limits from various points of view, from the wind tunnel to the study through the CFD as well as obviously the cost ceiling ”.

The CEO of Alpine Laurent Rossi does not lose heart and hopes that Andretti will be given the green light: “I am obviously in favor of Andretti’s entry into F1, a natural evolution of the fact that F1 is growing in popularity in the United States. We have to show that the benefits of Andretti’s entry outweigh the fact that the revenues will be diluted among several teams, I am confident in this perspective, but we have to prove it ”.