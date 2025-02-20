Alpine has turned on the expectation with the first image of his next star model: the A390. This 100% electric fastback sport will make its world debut on May 27, 2025 in Dieppe, France, the historical cradle of the brand.

He A390 will become the Second model of the exclusive “Dream Garage” by Alpinefollowing the wake of the A290. The brand has opted to reveal it just before its great celebration of the 70th anniversary, which will take place from May 30 to June 1 in Dieppe (France). In this event, brand enthusiasts discover a vehicle that promises to redefine Alpine’s sportsmanship in a more versatile and familiar format.

First official image of Alpine A390.

For five occupants

The first clue about this model was revealed In the Paris Motor Show on October 14, 2024, when Alpine presented the show-car A390_B. Now, with its production version ready to debut, the French firm promises a vehicle that reinterprets the essence of the mythical A110, but with Space for five occupants and avant -garde technology.

The brand showed us an advance from the new A390 with this A390_B concept.

With an aerodynamic design and a performance that aim to keep the brand’s DNA, This model could become a benchmark within the sports fastback segment.

Technical details are still a mystery, but Alpine has made it clear that the A390 will be a “concentrate of technology” that will bring new emotions to automobile fans. With its presentation a few months after a historical celebration, everything indicates that this model will be a key milestone in the future of the brand.