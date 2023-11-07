Double top-10 placement

For the first time since the Japanese Grand Prix, which ended not without some internal controversy between the two drivers, theAlpine returns to complete an appointment in this championship with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon both in the pointsdoing it this time on the circuit of Interlagos. For the French company, it is the seventh result of this type in 2023, which strengthens its sixth position in the Constructors’ championship. A race that thus rewards Alpine’s efforts after the disappointment of Mexico City, not without a pinch of luck.

A bit of luck for Ocon

By taking advantage of a good start and managing the strategies as best as possible, the bonus arrived above all for Ocon, 10th at the finish line also as a result of the George Russell’s retirement, which occurred just over ten laps from the end due to the Power Unit overheating. The French #31 can thus make up for the accident that occurred with Fernando Alonso in the Sprint Shootout on Saturday, which had generated quite a bit of controversy on the eve of the Sprint: “Today we had a little reward with one point after a challenging match – He admitted – we made a great start, gaining some positions and avoiding the chaos ahead of us. Unfortunately, we realized very quickly that we had a very high degradation and we had to do a three-stop race. We had anticipated this possibility because we had seen some signs yesterday that it could be a factor, so we will evaluate this in the future. However, a good day for the team, with both cars scoring points and with a good step forward after the performance in the Sprint Race. Our attention now shifts to Las Vegas, the penultimate race of the season, which promises to be a spectacular experience in which we hope to achieve another important result.”

Gasly’s satisfaction

His teammate’s performance was much more positive Gasleyalso the author of two good starts which allowed him to recover from 15th position on the grid (immediately behind Ocon) up to 7th place finishmoving to -1 in the general classification from Stroll (stationary in 10th place) and increasing the gap to 16 points from Ocon himself with two races left in the world championship: “I am very satisfied with today’s race and I would say it was one of our best performances of the season – declared the former AlphaTauri – It was a very challenging race to manage with multiple stints and pit stops, but the whole team did a great job today to make the right choices and execute the stops well. For the team, seventh and tenth place are clearly a good performance, especially after starting from the back of the grid. We were racing with Sainz and the two Mercedes the whole time, so it’s clearly a good step up from Saturday. Next stop is Las Vegas, which will undoubtedly be a fantastic experience. I’m excited, as I always am for new races, and it’s up to us to arrive at the race as prepared as possible and give our all on the track.”