A restaurant owner in Austria makes headlines with his discriminatory behavior. One day only Austrians were welcome.

Millstatt am See — Finding a good restaurant is usually more difficult than you think. Of course, the food should be delicious, the prices not too high and the service accommodating. In a restaurant in Millstatt am See (Carinthia), the latter seems to be particularly lacking. Bad reviews about pizzeria Peppino are currently piling up on the TripAdvisor ratings portal. The owner of the restaurant put up a sign saying: “Today only open to Austrians”. What sounds like a joke turned out to be deadly serious.

Wut-Wirt from Carinthia – Restaurant opens “only for Austrians”

“Right-wing restaurant manager who literally screams for attention,” was the verdict of a Peppino restaurant visitor. On August 18, he posted the sign that said the restaurant was only open to Austrians today. In another TripAdvisor review, a man said he couldn’t eat there that day because he wasn’t Austrian. “Reserved a table in the morning, thrown out of the restaurant in the evening because you don’t belong to the right nationality,” said another visitor, describing the strict local rules.

In her assessment, one woman found the fact that an Italian restaurant was only open to Austrians to be “strange”. In addition to pizza, the restaurant also offers sushi. Because the woman had reserved a table and was hungry, she took a seat at the table anyway. Then the situation is said to have escalated when she allowed herself a joke and formed the word “rich” from “Austrian” by deleting individual letters on the sign. “The local owner, obviously intoxicated, rushed out in a rage and verbally abused us,” she wrote. She was expelled from the restaurant. “I don’t want to stop at racists anymore anyway!” Was the woman’s summary.

Wut-Wirt from Austria excludes “vegans, hippies, ecos and Arabs”.

The owner of the Peppino, Stefan Lercher, is not unknown. From the Austrian media like oe24.at he is already referred to as the “anger host”. At the beginning of 2023, the restaurant caused a stir with an Instagram story like that Small newspaper reported. In this, the restaurant announced that it would open again with fewer tables. “Vegans, hippies, ecos and Arabs excluded,” the restaurant wrote at the time. Loud oe24.at the restaurateur was reported for this sentence by the human rights organization SOS fellow human beings.

Lercher justified the opening only for Austrians: “I can’t keep up with work at the moment, I’m swimming! That’s why there was pizza one day only for locals.” Apparently he seems to be overwhelmed with the work. “I’m literally stormed, can’t serve everyone, some guests are always sent away,” she quoted Crown newspaper the host. Even before the Schild scandal, there were already negative reports about the host’s insulting behavior on TripAdvisor. Nevertheless, it is rated as “very good” on average.

