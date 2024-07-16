Home page World

In the UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Dolomites, rain supported the work of scientists – the precipitation brought unexpected discoveries to light.

Aldein – The Dolomites enjoy UNESCO World Heritage status due to their breathtaking landscape and their significant geological features. Fossil plant remains and fossilized dinosaur tracks lie dormant in the rocks – and a lot of scientific knowledge. A team of researchers traveled to the Dolomites last week to test a modern technique and “incidentally” discovered new finds, a spokeswoman for the Bletterbach Geopark said on Monday (July 15). IPPEN.MEDIA confirmed.

Extraordinary discovery in the Dolomites – thanks to prolonged rainfall

June was exceptionally rainy in South Tyrol in Italy: According to the State Office for Meteorology and avalanche warning 30 percent more precipitation fell than usual. These weather conditions have led to new fossil discoveries quite by chance. A research team led by paleontologist Evelyn Kustascher from the Natural History Museum in Bozen and Matteo Massironi from the Ca'Foscari University in Venice was in the Geoparc Bletterbach in South Tyrol last week to test the use of multispectral analyses in the Dolomites.

During their current research expedition, the scientists discovered remarkable blocks of rock that had been exposed by the recent, persistent rainfall, according to a press release from Geoparc Bletterbach. “Among them are several huge blocks on which you can see beautiful fossil branches and tree trunks,” explained researcher Kustascher. Such finds have never been made in Bletterbach before, the expert emphasized. Peter Daldos, the president of Geoparc Bletterbach, said it was amazing “how the Bletterbach Gorge keeps surprising us with new fossils.”

Find in the Italian mountains: This technique makes hidden treasures in the rock visible

The scientists used multispectral analysis to examine the rock and identify layers containing plant fossils. This advanced technology enables the imaging of not only normal light, but also infrared or ultraviolet wavelengths. This enables the researchers to discover hidden fossils in the rock that cannot be seen with the naked eye. “Since different materials reflect and absorb light at different wavelengths, you can distinguish different materials from one another based on their reflection signatures,” explains paleontologist Kustatscher at IPPEN.MEDIA.

In the future, the technology can make excavations more efficient, as the researchers know more precisely where to look for special finds thanks to the multispectral analysis. At the same time, the multispectral images can be stored digitally, which enables further comprehensive analyses. “It was a happy coincidence that we were able to take scientifically usable images of this interesting material straight away, especially since it is impossible to recover these blocks intact from the ravine and erosion continues its destructive work every day,” Kustatscher explained.

The paleontologist explains what happens next: The multispectral camera was tested on the new fossils in order to find the signature of these plant fossils in the rock walls. "Whether it worked will become clear in a few weeks, when the digital data sets have been fully evaluated." Whether and how spectral images can be used in the Dolomites UNESCO World Heritage Bletterbach in the future will become clear in the next few months, she continued.