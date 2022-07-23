Alpine will soon make its debut in the world of racing bikes thanks to a new exclusive partnership signed with Lapierre. The two French excellences have in fact presented a collaboration agreement that will lead to the birth of an exclusive racing two-wheeler that will be officially launched in the autumn, with a limited edition of only 110 units. The Lapierre x Alpine bike was anticipated by an event that saw Estban Ocon and professional cyclist Evita Muzic as protagonists on the occasion of the French Grand Prix which will take place on Sunday 24 July at Le Castellet, on the Paul Ricard circuit.

French road espoir champion in 2019, Avoid Muzic has demonstrated his skills worldwide in the last two seasons (third among youngsters in the 2019 Giro d’Italia, victory in the last stage in 2020). In 2021 she became French road champion and was bronze medal at the European road espoir championship, and she finished fifth at the San Sebastian Classic. The search for performance and exclusivity thus unites the two transalpine companies in a single project of which we will soon know all the specifications. As previously mentioned, the first Lapierre x Alpine model will be presented in the fall with an exclusive feature that will be unveiled at the next Paris Motor Show, from 17 to 23 October 2022.

To comment on the partnership with Lapierre, Alpine’s Marketing Director, Olivier Camus: “Alpine is committed through its Rac (H) er program to developing the female talent pool, whose skills and experience are a real differentiator in terms of performance. Evita Muzic’s presence today particularly echoes our commitment to make our ecosystem more inclusive and to make diversity our strength. On the eve of the first women’s Tour de France, we are very proud to have models like Evita at our side ”.