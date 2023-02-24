The second day of pre-season testing also ended with ups and downs for the Alpine, who again fielded both on the track Esteban Ocon That Pierre Gasly, dividing the effort of its two pilots between the morning and afternoon shifts. At the start of the day, Ocon completed 49 laps of the Sakhir circuit, suffering some minor technical problems and reporting the sixth fastest time of his session, one second away from Sainz’s best performance.

In the second half of this day-2 Gasly managed to slightly improve the time set by his compatriot, ending the day with the tenth position in the overall standings, two positions ahead of Ocon. More than on lap times however, the analysis of the Chief Technical Officer of the French team, Pat Fryfocused on work done at the setup level and components tested by the two pilots. The only hitch, the troubles of ‘youth’ which reduced the amount of laps expected for Ocon in the morning.

“Today was another productive test day for the team Fry said. having only three days of testing we always aim to be ambitious, inserting a packed program full of different elements to test and, consequently, with various modifications to the set-up. Today we managed to complete more than 100 laps, but the usual problems that occur in pre-season testing showed up later in the day and definitely prevented us from completing more kilometres. However, we have collected a lot of useful data to analyze in order to continue the learning process of our 2023 package. Also – concluded the Alpine manager – it was good to be able to shoot without problems in the eveningin representative conditions to be able to prepare for the first race of the season”.