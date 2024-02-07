A new adventure begins

Alpine officially opened their 2024 season today, with the unveiling of the brand new A524. As mentioned several times during the event, the French team has chosen to 'unbutton' itself more than what Haas and Williams have done so far, revealing what will be the actual single-seater for next season and not just the new livery.

Obviously also present at the 'unveil' were the two regular drivers of the Enstone team, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. The winner of the 2020 Italian GP, ​​who arrived in Alpine last year from AlphaTauri, underlined that he felt much more integrated into the team after an entire year of apprenticeship.

The words of the pilots

“I would say I'm in a much better position right now than I was 12 months ago – said Gasly – I know exactly all the people I work with, I know all the processes and I know how to get the best out of those around me and myself. It's nice to have continuity and build on the foundations we created last year. I feel confident in the team I have around me. We have all grown in the last year. Now I am sure that I can face the season well and that I can make the most of the team's potential“.

His teammate, Esteban Ocon, has already turned his thoughts to the shakedown, scheduled for February 20th in Bahrain, the day before the start of the pre-season tests, scheduled for February 21st to 23rd on the Shakir track: “Needless to say, I'm super excited for the new season – said Ocon – I can't wait to get back in the car and go racing again. This time of year is exciting because it's the time we see what the team has produced. I've seen the drawings, I've been to the simulator but, obviously, I haven't yet 'seen or tasted' tested the real car. For that we will have to wait for the shakedown, but it's a great moment for the team, because it's the culmination of thousands of hours of hard work. As a driver, it's a goosebumps moment when you jump into a new car for the first time. With the A524 that time is near and I can't wait to get started“.